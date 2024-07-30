'White Dudes For Harris' Fundraising Call Joined by Jeff Bridges & More

Play video content White Dudes For Harris

"White Dudes for Harris" has the ultimate "Dude" onboard to support Kamala Harris' presidential campaign -- yep, Jeff Bridges himself joined the hugely successful fundraising effort.

Alongside Jeff singing praises for the current veep -- who could become the first female U.S. President -- the 3-hour Zoom call had Josh Gad, Mark Ruffalo and Mark Hamill popping in, too ... and eventually they had a total of 180,000 on the call.

Appropriately sounding every bit like his iconic character, "The Dude" abided as Jeff gushed, "I'm white, I'm a dude, and I'm for Harris -- a woman President, man … how exciting!"

Hard to find a better poster child for an effort with "White Dudes" in the title -- and, BTW, the call ended up raking in over $4 million for the campaign.

He also raved about Kamala’s passion for women’s rights, her strong stance on the environment, and her leadership in supporting kids -- stuff he said he can totally get behind.

The call followed last week's "White Women: Answer the Call" for Harris, which was dubbed the largest Zoom call in history after pulling in about 200,000 participants and raising an impressive more than $8 mil.

The mass fundraising effort began last week when "Win With Black Women" pulled in around 90,000 participants, and 50,000 more supporters joined "Black Men for Harris."