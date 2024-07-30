Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
'White Dudes For Harris' Fundraising Call Joined by Jeff Bridges & More

KAMALA HARRIS I'M WHITE, A DUDE & FOR HARRIS!! ... Says Jeff Bridges & Co.

LEGENDARY DUDES
White Dudes For Harris

"White Dudes for Harris" has the ultimate "Dude" onboard to support Kamala Harris' presidential campaign -- yep, Jeff Bridges himself joined the hugely successful fundraising effort.

Alongside Jeff singing praises for the current veep -- who could become the first female U.S. President -- the 3-hour Zoom call had Josh Gad, Mark Ruffalo and Mark Hamill popping in, too ... and eventually they had a total of 180,000 on the call.

white dude for harris amount raised sub
White Dudes For Harris

Appropriately sounding every bit like his iconic character, "The Dude" abided as Jeff gushed, "I'm white, I'm a dude, and I'm for Harris -- a woman President, man … how exciting!"

Hard to find a better poster child for an effort with "White Dudes" in the title -- and, BTW, the call ended up raking in over $4 million for the campaign.

He also raved about Kamala’s passion for women’s rights, her strong stance on the environment, and her leadership in supporting kids -- stuff he said he can totally get behind.

WHAT WENT WRONG
TMZ Studios

The call followed last week's "White Women: Answer the Call" for Harris, which was dubbed the largest Zoom call in history after pulling in about 200,000 participants and raising an impressive more than $8 mil.

The mass fundraising effort began last week when "Win With Black Women" pulled in around 90,000 participants, and 50,000 more supporters joined "Black Men for Harris."

About a week after Harris' campaign kicked off, it's picking up steam with these casual meetups -- and Democrats are dubbing the movement the "Kamalamentum" wave.

