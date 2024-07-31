Life Hacks To Beat The Summer Heat

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It has been one hot summer -- and there's still over a month to go. With many states breaking their record high temperatures, it's left many struggling to find ways to stay cool, especially while they're trying to enjoy some outdoor summer activities.

If you are one of these very hot peeps, then don't you worry. From ice ring neck wraps to portable fans, beat the heat this summer with these super cool(ing) items from Amazon -- and see why customers love them all!

Stay cool on the go with the Cooling Ice Ring Neck Wrap! These U-shaped neck coolers are like a personal air conditioner, making it a quick and easy way to cool down wherever you are.

The neck wraps -- which are made of a soft, comfortable material and ergonomic design -- use special PCM refrigerant that freezers faster than water, and have a cooling time of 40 to 60 minutes, and up to 90 minutes in the jumbo size.

A five-star reviewer wrote, "I saw this item on TikTok and was very, very curious because I have POTS and live in Texas. It gets incredibly hot and my heart rate often doesn't care about central AC. This has been life changing. I wear it to work, I'll wear it when cooking, when cleaning, I've worn it to bed. The fact that you don't need a freezer to reactive the cooling means that I can take it with me and just throw it in my cooler when not in use. I have told so many people about this product because I love it so much. I want to get a few more!"

"I bought one for my always too hot husband," another satisfied customer said. "I ended up trying it first and fell in love. I ended up buying 3 more right away. It will cool your whole body in a short time. It does not sweat all over your clothes. Highly recommend."

Cool down while you catch some Zs with the TheraICE Sleep Mask Cooling Gel Relief Eye Mask. This sleep mask offers both cooling and warming therapy, is weighted to provide soothing pressure, and is made with a 3D bucket design to create a complete blackout darkness, making the ideal combination for the perfect night's sleep.

"This has been a lifesaver, my husband has the tv on late and I've tried so many of these but this one has a lip on it to block anything around you and it's soft," a happy customer wrote. "So I put it in the freezer and I fall asleep bc the cooling effect is very relaxing. The strap around your head is soft too."

"This is the most comfortable gel mask I’ve ever used. Very light weight and adjustable," a second reviewer wrote, while another said, "After I bought it she literally took a nap to try it and she never takes a nap during the da[y] but she did after she tried it out works great."

The Hula Home Misting Spray Bottle is a multi-use item -- and beloved by Amazon customers! The plastic water mist BPA-free sprayer comes in eight different colors, and is a great way to cool off the go. In addition, it can be used for hairstyling, cleaning, essential oils, and more, making it the perfect item for any home. It also has the Amazon Choice label, and has been featured on E! and Real Simple.

"This spray bottle has many advantages. From the large amount of water that it can hold to the very effective spray pressure, this was worth the buy!" a five-star reviewer wrote. "It has a clean look and is easy to transport around. Good buy! Would recommend."

Another Amazon customer said they "will never use another water bottle again."

"This is by far the best water bottle for your hair, hands-down! It was recommended to me by my sister who is a hairdresser. I will never purchase another style of water bottle. It’s easy to use," they wrote in their review. "I have three preteen/teenage girls and they each have one. They love them. I love the appearance of them. It’s convenient to use. It doesn’t have any funky plastic smell like some of them do. it has never leaked. I pack it with me when I travel. They hold a good amount of water. It's a great value."

The FROGG TOGGS Chilly Pad Cooling Towels are a great way to cool down fast -- and stay cool for hours. The towels are made of hyper-evaporative material, which activates quickly when the towel is wetted in water, and provide three to four hours of cooling relief, making the towels the perfect item for summer activities, theme park trips, and more.

"Quality, material is so much better than micro mesh," a satisfied buyer wrote. "From playing tennis, pickleball or working in yard, so good for cooling down. I keep a couple in a small cooler to interchange out. Ice and water keeps them especially refreshing."

"These are life savers when working/playing outside on a hot day. When used as directed, they help drop your body temp. I have a lawn/ landscaping business and couldn’t work w out them in the summer," another customer said, while a third five-star reviewer wrote, "I don’t want to call them towels because they’re more than that, work well. I followed the instructions and washed them on gentle then wet it and put one around my neck. It definitely lowered my body temp and made me feel cooler. Definitely recommend."

The Gaiatop Mini Portable Fan is tiny, but mighty, providing some quality cooling relief while on the go. The fairy wand fan, which comes in seven colors, helps you cool off in style. It has three-speed settings for one's preference, and is powered by a rechargeable battery. The item also comes with a USB charging cable.

One Amazon customer called it their "essential summer gadget," writing, "This mini portable fan has become my essential summer gadget due to its compact size, powerful performance, and quiet operation. It fits easily in my bag, provides a strong and consistent breeze with adjustable speed settings, and boasts a long-lasting rechargeable battery. The fan is made from high-quality, durable materials and includes a convenient stand for hands-free use. Overall, it's a versatile, user-friendly, and efficient cooling solution perfect for on-the-go relief from the heat. Highly recommended for anyone seeking a reliable personal fan."

Another five-star reviewer wrote, "As a person whose body can no longer regulate its own temperature, this little fan is a game changer. It’s comfortable to hold and easily carried without concern for damage - either to it or by it - in the bottom of my bag. The little holder is buttercream on a wedding cake - sturdy and solid."

This Portable Cooling Personal Fan is loved by Amazon customers for a reason! The wearable, bladeless neck fan is hands-free and portable, making it perfect for travel, exercise, cooking, or just any time you need to cool off -- and quickly. The fan, which comes in 10 colors, has a whopping 72 wind outlets, and 60 pieces of twin-turbine fan blades. It's powerful and portable, but also super lightweight and is only 8.8 ounces.

"It is so hot this summer, and this little guy right here is perfect for cooling off on those hot days!" a happy customer wrote. "Easy to wear and works wonderful. The battery last all day, and well it seems pretty sweat proof. lol."

"My daughter in law had one so I ordered this," another reviewer said. "Wow I'm a nurse and I get hot working. This little fan is awesome easy to use just click on the speed you want, very comfortable and light weight, blow's air all the way around your neck, I got the pink it's very nice. Good value for the money. Rechargeable and last almost 4 hours on high continually but will last my full shift if not used continually. Recharges quickly. Wish I had this sooner. Will buy some as gifts."

The summer heat can be ruff -- even for dogs! So help out your furry friends with this Dog Cooling Mat for Pets. This dog cooling mat is made of self-cooling fabric, which is non-toxic and ECO friendly. The mat is soft and fluffy, making it a comfy environment for your pets. It's also easy to clean ... pet owners, rejoice!

One reviewer wrote that their dogs are huge fans of the mats. "My dogies love these pads," they wrote. "There so cool feeling."

"My dog is happy with this cooling mat," another customer wrote, sharing photos of their pup on the mat.

Meanwhile, other reviewers said their cats love the product too!

Ice packs are always good to keep on hand ... and the 50 Piece Disposable Instant Ice Packs from Amazon are a must for any home, especially in the summer.

These instant cold compresses don't require freezing, but have a long-lasting chill. They aren't only good for beating the summer heat, but are also great for injuries, pain relief, and other general first aid.

"Bulk package and size of the ice packs were very convenient recovering from Achilles heel injury/surgery," a five-star reviewer said. "Cold packs are easy to store and can be used for multiple purposes. Good purchase."

"I keep some in my purse, work bag, home and car in case of emergency or if I’m having a hot flash," another happy customer wrote.

Protect your face from the sun, and cool down with the Arctic Air Hat! This evaporative cooling sports cap features hydro-chill technology, which gradually releases water for continuous cooling. It's also lightweight and has a built-in barrier that reflects the heat from the sun and UV rays.

"Fabulous hat with extensive venting for cooling. Well made. Looks sharp. Comfortable. An extremely good value," a thrilled reviewer wrote, while another added, "Very comfortable, smart and good made, great design, my favorite!"

Another happy customer said, "Really like this hat. It’s super lightweight and with the ability to be able to soak it with water to be able to keep my head cooler in hot weather while working outside in the sun. It really does keep my head considerably cooler. In my opinion it’s a win-win. Like it so much I ordered another one a few days after receiving the first one for every day casual use. I highly recommend it. Shipping was quick and received it packaged in sealed plastic bag."

This four-pack of Sukeen Cooling Towels is a summer essential -- especially for gym lovers! These microfiber towels are made of hyper-evaporative breathable mesh material, which can be activated when soaked in water. Each towel comes with a waterproof carrying pouch and carabiner clip, making it perfect for on the go. Not only are they portable, and easy to use, but they last up to three hours! The pack also comes in multiple color combinations.

"I Love the colors, and it really soaks your sweat. It really dries up quickly. I use it for the Gym," an Amazon reviewer wrote. "Is so light weight and is also good for winter, like a scarf. The quality is great, easy cleaning with cold water. It will be a great present for anyone, and the durability will last forever."

"These towels work VERY well, just as described!" another ecstatic customer said. "The fabric itself is super comfortable, and the long, narrow shape is handy for a variety of wrapping configurations. The silicone storage bag with carabiner make it effortless to add to any work or hiking outfit."

