Stay Cool With These Beach Shades

Get ready to throw some serious shade!

Keep safe from the sun's rays with these beach products which not only look cute, but are fun to set up with friends and family. With a range of colors and prices that meet every budget, these sun shades will have all the other beachgoers jealous of your setup.

From tents to umbrellas, you can beat the sun with these super shady items from Amazon ... and see why customers love them all!

Designed where they know the sun best -- California -- the Neso Tents Grande Beach Tent will keep you covered by the sea. The corner bags can be weighed down with sand or rocks to avoid being blown away ... and it's also water repellent!

One happy reviewer said it was the perfect gift for her daughter with a broken arm, who still wanted to go to the beach: "This product was the perfect gift to allow her to still enjoy the beach, be protected from the sun and assemble without help. So lightweight that she can carry it one-handed. It is so pretty as it flows in the wind. Great product for many reasons."

"Worth the price as it works SO MUCH BETTER than all the other beach tents and umbrellas. It lets the air through (it's cool and shady, not hot like tents), you can see everywhere, and it stands up to the wind while everyone else is chasing their umbrellas and tents down the beach. LOVE it," another five-star reviewer said.

This spacious Hoeada Beach Tent Sun Shelter can fit three people under cover and is perfect for those who don't want to lay on the sand.

It's also waterproof and made of high-quality sun-proof polyester material with a UPF 50+. coating keeping you safe from the sun.

"Just used this tent at the beach and it's a solid 5/5 for me! It's super lightweight, and easy to assemble. I am not a 'tent' person, and myself and my sister were able to get it up in less than 10 minutes," one happy customer said.

"It comes in a nice bag, convenient to take places; does not take a lot of space. Very quick set up and tear down. Great for beach, park or your backyard. Great if you want to get into shade from the sun. It has a lot of zippers you you can have any privacy you want, it opens up different ways. I would def recommend this product. Price is great. It also seems like a well made product," another wrote.

Enjoy the look of an beach umbrella and even more protection with an inbuilt rain canopy with this Sport-Brella Super-Brella SPF 50+ Sun and Rain Canopy.

The canopy is made with side flaps for full shelter protection ... plus UPF 50+ sun and weather protection and water repellent.

"What a great purchase! Quick and easy to set up, providing instant shade for the beach or a ball game. Portable and light to carry too if you need to walk a ways. Enough stakes and rope for providing stability and security. Easy to fold up and put away. Nice screened side windows flap up to provide ventilation," one happy reviewer said of their experience at not only the beach but a ball game too!

"Works great for two people. It's easy to setup and has tie downs that hold it there in windy conditions. We just used it once as normally we used a larger sun shade. But when there were just two people in the beach this was great, easy to setup, and provided enough shade," another said of its coverage.

Be the cutest matching couple, friends, or siblings with this 2 PACK Beach Umbrella with Universal Clamp! This beach chair umbrella combo is perfect for the dynamic duo who love to be outdoors. Whatever the weather or location, you can use these chairs while camping, fishing, at the beach and more.

One happy customer said the chars are easy to assemble: "These umbrellas clipped on very nicely to my beach chairs! Very sturdy. Great sun coverage. Comes in a nice bag that holds both. Easy assembly and disassembly. Highly recommend."

While another used them to watch their kids at the water park: "I bought this for when I go to the water park with the kids. The umbrellas fit on the chairs just fine. The clamp and umbrella are well made and sturdy. I like to use the two umbrellas at once on the lounge chair to shade my entire body, I put one at the top of the chair and one on the arm of the chair."

Incorporate the adorable Bass Pro Shops Beach Shelter into your beach routine to keep your friends and family protected from the harsh sun rays. Beach Shelter gives you that needed respite and it takes just MINUTES to assemble.

"Worked out great, it kept the sun from scorching us, and the window let a nice breeze come through," one five-star reviewer said.

While another was happy the description met the product: "The tent is exactly as described. Size, Fairly Easy Setup, Sun Protection. Does the job!"

Maybe you're the simple camper who likes plenty of room to lay out your set up underneath some shade ... well, the Kodiak Canvas Super-6 Tarp with Pole Set is perfect for you!

You don't want to underestimate this 100% cotton-duck canvas, which has a 6-sided tarp that extends coverage and weather protection well beyond that of square-shaped tarp. The canvas is durable, breathable and sturdy for tough weather conditions.

One reviewer is getting ready to set up their "quality" canvas: "I am excited to use during the last week in July on a family camp out. I have a few Kodiak tents and this is up to the quality standard I would expect from a Kodiak Canvas product."

Stand out with bright blue to match the gorgeous summer skies with this L.L.Bean Wind Challenger Beach Umbrella for your day by the water! This portable, light, wind-resistant umbrella also provides UPF 50+ sun protection to keep you feeling shady all day long.

Watch other umbrellas fly through the wind when gusts come throughout the day ... while you are relaxing under your uniquely designed umbrella designed to withstand gusty winds without falling over or turning inside out.

"The beach umbrella worked wonderfully. There was one day at the beach where the wind was pretty strong. The umbrella did not turn inside out like so many on the beach," one five-star reviewer wrote.

While this reviewer has had the umbrella for three years and it's still going strong: "I bought this in June 2021. Frequent beach goer and this umbrella works as advertised. I was skeptical when I purchased it, but it has yet to succumb to the wind."

