What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!

The Snoop D.O. Double G has definitely made his rounds in Paris, sporting Team USA merch and rockin' those iconic Olympic rings! See if you can put your finger on the minor switch-ups in these two dope pics!

Snoop's been watching all the gold n' glory in Paris as he's teamed up with NBC ... but is there somethin' off with the NBC Peacock feathers?! Take a good look up and down at these two pict-izzles and see if you can drop it like it's hot!