LAPD Needs Help ID'ing Johnny Wactor Murder Suspects

It has been three months since Johnny Wactor was shot and killed during a robbery in downtown Los Angeles. The LAPD is now seeking the public's help in identifying the three suspects involved in his murder.

Detectives have released an APB stating that the suspects, identified as Suspect 1-3, were attempting to steal a catalytic converter from Wactor's vehicle. When Wactor confronted the suspects, he was shot in the chest by Suspect 1.

The suspects then fled in a 2018 black, 4-door Infinity Q50 with a tan interior. Suspect 1 has been described as having a tattoo above the left eye and on the right cheek.

TMZ broke the story … Johnny Wactor was murdered in cold blood when he witnessed thieves trying to steal his catalytic converter.

The incident, in which the "General Hospital" actor lost his life, has prompted a call for justice from the public and has put pressure on L.A. officials to find and hold the perpetrators accountable. Friends of Wactor even organized a march through downtown to raise awareness about the rising crime rates in Los Angeles.