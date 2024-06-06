'General Hospital' Star Johnny Wactor Was Cremated After Downtown L.A. Murder

Johnny Wactor's body was cremated after he was murdered in Los Angeles ... TMZ has learned.

According to the late actor's death certificate, obtained by TMZ, his remains were transferred to his mother, Scarlett, cremated, and now reside at her home in South Carolina. Johnny's family had made it known they wanted his body sent over after he was killed in L.A.

Johnny's occupation is listed as an actor, and the doc also notes he'd been in the entertainment industry for 15 years.

The official cause of death is also detailed -- with the Medical Examiner citing a gunshot wound to the chest as the primary cause ... and no other significant factors contributing.

The death cert goes on to say he died on a street and/or highway -- with officials pointing out he was shot by another -- and his death was ruled as a homicide.

We broke the story ... JW was shot and killed by a group of thieves who were trying to steal his catalytic converter from his car -- with his car up on a jack as he and a coworker approached them after a late shift at their bar.

Without provocation, Johnny was shot square in the torso ... with the assailants fleeing. They were never caught, and cops are on the hunt -- asking for the public help in finding them.

His coworker Anita Joy -- who was with him when he was killed -- detailed his last moments on 'GMA' ... saying she was covered in his blood and trying to keep him conscious on the ground. Eventually, Wactor succumbed to his injury and was later pronounced dead.

The bar he worked at has caught some heat after his murder -- with many alleging management had ignored calls for better safety measures for employees working late. Level 8 honchos said they're also mourning Johnny's death ... and looking into changes on this front.

Wactor was 37.