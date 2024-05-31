Johnny Wactor's Coworker Describes Details of Murder, Covered in Blood

Play video content ABC

The woman who was with Johnny Wactor the night he died just went on camera to describe exactly how his murder went down -- and it sounds tragic ... not to mention dramatic.

Anita Joy -- Wactor's coworker who was walking to his car with him Saturday morning in DTLA before he was shot and killed -- went on 'GMA' Friday to break down what happened ... including the moments right before his death, and the moments after he was gunned down.

Check it out ... she says they approached his vehicle, which was partially up on a jack -- they came upon a group of guys whom they thought were tow people taking the car.

Pretty quickly, though, Anita says they saw one of the guys in a ski mask ... realizing this wasn't on the up and up -- and when Wactor simply approached them, she says one of the guys fired a shot directly at him without warning or provocation.

Anita says the guys took off ... and she was left cradling Johnny in her arms as he started to bleed out. She says she tore open his shirt and saw the bullet wound in his chest.

As her arms were covered in blood, Anita says she did what she could to stop the bleeding -- including wrapping her jacket around his wound -- but he eventually succumbed to his injuries. Anita gets pretty emotional here ... remembering Johnny as a pure, kind soul.

We broke the story ... cops haven't made any arrests of the suspects -- and while an investigation is ongoing, LAPD has now called on the public to help ID these killers.