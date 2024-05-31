Johnny Wactor's Bar Speaks Out After Outrage Over Murder, Cops Have Video

"General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor's employer is addressing his death -- and the internal outrage over alleged safety concerns ... meanwhile, we got a big update on the criminal case itself.

Level 8 -- the bar where Johnny worked in downtown Los Angeles before he was shot and killed this weekend following a shift -- posted to Instagram Friday ... remembering him as a beloved coworker and cherished team member who was lost to a senseless act of violence.

Right after this tribute, though, Level 8 went on to tackle a growing chorus of employees and associates who've been blasting them over Johnny's death -- with claims that the bar hadn't done enough to protect their workers -- and they say they're going to delve into this issue.

They write, "At Level 8, we take safety very seriously. Since we opened, we have provided the option for security escorts to the nearby parking lot to our staff after hours. And in light of this tragic incident, we have been talking to our team and professionals in the field, and are actively researching additional safety measures for our staff.⁠"

The bar adds, "We understand that a tragedy such as this impacts everyone differently and profoundly. We are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone at Level 8. "

They also shared a link to a GoFundMe that's been made in Johnny's family's name -- as well as the number for L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers in its post as well.

Play video content ABC

The statement comes hours after an interview with Johnny's coworker Anita Joy aired on "Good Morning America" ... saying they arrived at Johnny's car to see it halfway up on a jack when one of the guys in the group shot Johnny.

It's not the first time Anita's spoken out though -- earlier this week, she blasted their company for allegedly not providing adequate safe parking for staffers ... issues the business says it's now working to address, although they didn't cop to her claim. Still, the grievance was heard.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, as for the current state of the investigation ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ they've recovered video from surrounding businesses in the area that may help them identify Wactor's killers. We don't know exactly what's on tape as of right now, but we're told it doesn't appear the actual killing was caught on tape.

So, we can only speculate as to what cops have ... but, it could be video of the alleged shooters leaving the scene or something like that -- again, we don't know anything for sure.

Play video content TMZ.com