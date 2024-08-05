TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It may only be August, but shopping for Spooky Szn starts now -- and Home Depot has quickly become a go-to spot for all things Halloween.

The retailer really broke through with their 12-foot skeleton (more on him below) and each year adds additional moving, monstrous animatronics to their roster.

Whether you're in the market for witches, killer clowns or creepy dolls, these products are sure to spook even the bravest of trick-or-treaters!

A true icon now, the 12-ft. Servo Skelly is the lawn decoration for Halloween.

Towering over your yard, the limited-edition model has a servo motor for head movement, as well as LCD LifeEyes which can display 8 different LCD animations including hearts, fireworks and flames.

Home Depot even makes accessories for the giant bag of bones as well -- sold separately -- so you can dress them up or swap out their heads for something even creepier.

"We love it! The head movement is great and worth paying a little more, especially since we didn't already have one. Can't wait for October!!" wrote one happy customer.

Looking for something a little more wicked this Halloween? How about this 12 ft. Giant Sized Animated LED Hovering Witch?

Thanks to the in-broom support metal, this witch appears to be actually flying through the air as she terrorizes trick-or-treaters. The motion-activated figure also has animated LCD eyes which move and blink, a moving head and mouth ... and has 5 witchy phrases in her vocabulary!

"I purchased this for Halloween '23. It was the talk of the neighborhood. Absolutely awesome decoration!" said one satisfied customer.

The 6 ft. Animated Dean Deathologist from Home Depot is everyone's favorite barcreep!

This macabre mixologist featured LED-powered eyes, bottle and glass, which come with a green, ghoulish glow. His mustachioed mouth and jaw also move, as he utters a few "sinister phrases" after being motion-activated.

"We were originally going to store Dean after Halloween but people liked him so much we dressed him up for Christmas and then continued with St Patty's day and 4th of July. He's now a staple near our bar," said one five-star review.

"He is the perfect Halloween addition to our bar. We love all his sayings, outfit and animation," read another.

Perfect to accompany any witch display, this 2.5 ft. Giant LED Oozing Cauldron is another freaky find.

The giant cauldron features illuminated bones, a skull base and red ooze that glows and flickers. It also makes crackling and bubbling sounds, with volume control and a light up-only switch function.

Per Home Depot, "Standing at 2.5 ft. tall, this versatile decor piece enhances and compliments just about any display or theme with frightening fun" -- while on happy customer says is "pairs perfectly" with their witch setup.

Home Depot's 8.5 ft. Giant-Sized Animated LED Carnival Carl proves there's nothing creepier than a killer clown.

The motion-activated figure features LED lights and animatronic movements, along with a swinging hammer, moving mouth and collection of bone-chilling phrases.

"This carnival Carl is amazing this is an excellent first animatronic to buy, cheap price and family friendly prop for Halloween," wrote one satisfied customer. "Will indeed spice up your haunt!"

Another said he was "really scary" once assembled.

Shiver me timbers! This 6 ft. Animated LED First Mate is the perfect pirate for Halloween.

Featuring a peg-leg and holding onto both a liquor bottle and treasure chest, this figure also moves his head, jaw and arms. The pirate, who is motion-activated, also has LED light-up eyes and speaks five different phrases.

"We bought this First Mate for a Pirate Theme we are doing this year. Easy to put together and his animation is very smooth. He will go very well with the rest of the Skeletons! Very happy with this purchase!" read one five-star review.

Don't fear this 6 ft. Animated LED Reaper!

The red-cloaked cadaver holds tightly to his sword as he protects your front yard ... with features including light-up eyes, a moving jaw and four different phrases. He comes to life with light sensor activation.

"Absolutely love this guy! His quality and set up is amazing and the face sculpt and audio are fantastic! He's Absolutely worth it," wrote one happy customer.

The Bride of Chucky has some competition from this 3 ft. Animated LED Haunted Doll 2-Pack.

Unlike most of the items above, these battery-operated figures can be placed anywhere, without having to plan around outlets and cords. Thanks to a sound sensor, they also move their arms and heads, say "sinister phrases" and have glowing red eyes.

"These Creepy dolls look cool for an Halloween decoration! Glad I bought them!" read one five-star review. Another happy buyer added, "Awesome detail on the dolls, I love how creepy they look! Can't wait to set them up for Halloween!"

If mini-witches are more your thing, then check out this 3 ft. Animated LED Potion Witch 2-Pack.

These pint-sized party animals come with their own libations, dancing while carrying their green corked bottles. When activated via their sound sensor, the pair cast spells and even dance to "a funky disco beat."

Like the dolls above, they're also battery operated, so can be placed anywhere!

"Purchased in store 2023. We put her at the end of the driveway and all the kids and adults danced with her!!! She was the hit of our decor….and we have LOTS of decor/animatronics, etc. but she was the fan favorite," read one five-star review.

"They are beautiful, well made and unique," said someone else satisfied with their purchase.