Yes, you've seen the glory shots of the rough n' tough Olympians doin' their thang and shooting for Gold in Paris ... but through their own lens, the athletes have been sharing thrilling moments and we've specially selected the top-notch photos just for you!

Professional knitter in the making? From his speedo to his knitting pins, pro diver Tom Daley shared the finished product of his Olympic sweater on social media -- repping the UK.

And, do you know the muffin man?! ... AKA Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen who's been making the viral rounds on TikTok with his chocolate muffin obsession!

51-year-old Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec -- who safely shot his way to silver in the mixed team 10-meter air pistol -- shared a proud selfie with his medal under the Eiffel Tower ... without any specialized ear or eye protection of course 😜!