TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift Terrorism Plot, Nelly Arrest, Katie Ledecky

The alleged terror plot for a Taylor Swift concert, Nelly's casino arrest and Katie Ledecky's emotions are all part of today's TMZ TV Hot Takes ... and there's a lot to cover.

Play video content TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down the foiled terror plot that targeted Taylor's Vienna concerts.

Play video content TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Nelly's roller coaster experience at a Missouri casino ... where he went from jackpot winner to being under arrest.

Play video content TMZSports.com