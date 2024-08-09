Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

TMZ TV Hot Takes: Taylor Swift Terrorism Plot, Nelly Arrest, Katie Ledecky

TMZ TV HOT TAKES Taylor Swift Terror Plot ... Plus Nelly, Katie Ledecky

080824-Hot-Takes-Thumbnail
Getty/X/@TeamUSA Composite

The alleged terror plot for a Taylor Swift concert, Nelly's casino arrest and Katie Ledecky's emotions are all part of today's TMZ TV Hot Takes ... and there's a lot to cover.

080824_tmz_live_taylor_swift_1880130
TERRORISM PLOT
TMZ.com

First up on "TMZ Live," Harvey and Charles break down the foiled terror plot that targeted Taylor's Vienna concerts.

080824_tv_clips_nelly_arrested.01_00_18_27.Still002
JAIL FOR JACKPOT
TMZ.com

Over on "TMZ on TV," our crew reacts to Nelly's roller coaster experience at a Missouri casino ... where he went from jackpot winner to being under arrest.

080824_tmz_sports_katie_ledecky.01_01_03_20.Still024
KATIE TAKES IT HOME!
TMZSports.com

And on "TMZ Sports," Michael and Mojo look at the moment an emotional Katie learned she would be the Team USA flag bearer for the Paris Olympics closing ceremony.

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later