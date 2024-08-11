'Texas Chainsaw Massacre's Andrew Bryniarski's Roommate Says Actor Blinded Him

Andrew Bryniarski -- best known for his role as Leatherface in 2003's 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' -- has been ordered to stay away from his former roommate.

A judge ordered the actor to stay 100 yards away from Lance Berg, who says he and Andrew were roommates. Berg claims the actor physically attacked him multiple times ... including once when Berg claims Bryniarski became so enraged over a dispute about stealing food he shoved Berg down, spraining his wrist.

In another incident, Berg says Andrew came up and slapped him so hard he went temporarily blind in one eye.

Berg asked the court to order Andrew to stay away from him, cease all contact and even stop parking his motorcycle in front of Berg's house.

This isn't the first time claims like this have surfaced against Andrew. As we reported, back in 2019 ... another roommate -- Marcus Silver -- claimed Andrew sucker punched him and sent him threatening text messages. Silver also got a restraining order.

Bryniarski is best known for playing the villainous Leatherface in the 'TCM' film starring Jessica Biel. He's also had roles in shows like "Burn Notice," "Firefly," "Without a Trace," and "L.A. Law," and Movies like "Batman Returns," "Pearl Harbor," "Any Given Sunday," "The Program" and more.