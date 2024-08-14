Best Deals on Back to School Water Bottles

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Keep your kiddos hydrated with these spill proof water bottles this school year.

From compact and easy to fold up bottles to hydro flasks which feature their favorite characters ... Amazon has the latest must-have water bottles to ensure your little never goes thirsty. Whether in the classroom or at an after school activity, your child will be back to school in style with these water bottles.

Get two for the price of one with the ThermoFlask 16 oz Double Wall Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle 2-Pack.

Stay hydrated all day with ThermoFlask's stainless bottles, which ensure your drinks remain at the ideal temperature thanks to their double-wall vacuum insulation. The enhanced enhanced straw lid also makes for easy sipping. Designed for effortless flow, your child will stay refreshed on the the go with TheroFlask's no upgraded lid.

What's more, is the bottle also keeps hot drinks warm and cold beverages chilled, making it ideal for whatever you have in your cup. Ranging in size from 14 to 64 ounce insulated bottles and coming in various colors, these water bottles fit in most cup holders and backpacks, ensuring hydration is always at hand.

And, they're sustainable, with ThermoFlask embracing sustainability and eco-friendly hydration, whether in the classroom, or outdoors.

Your kid can go hard for their favorite character with this THERMOS FUNTAINER Character Water Bottle with Straw.

Coming in an array of colors and characters, including Bluey, Despicable Me 4, Trolls 3, Little Mermaid, Sonic and more, the THERMOS FUNTAINER not looks cool it keeps drinks cool too, using vacuum insulation technology keeps drinks icy cold for up to 12 hours.

These reusable, stainless steel metal water bottles are also lightweight and compact, with a push button lid which makes them easy to carry and open. They also come complete with an integrated carry handle that features a soft touch grip.

They're also super durable, making them perfect for kids, and perfect for school. Made with high-quality 18/8 stainless steel construction, the THERMOS FUNTAINER can withstand drops, dings and provide everyday durability and reliability. They're easy to clean and feature a hygienically covered pop-up straw that's also removable for easy cleaning. Just pop this water bottle in the dishwasher and you're good to go!

Keep it simple and stylish with this HYDRO FLASK Kids Wide Mouth Water Bottle With Straw Lid.

For ages 3 up, this water bottle uses TempShield️ double-wall vacuum insulation to keep the bottle's contents cold up for up to 24 hours. Made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel, not only is this 20 ounce HYDRO FLASK durable, it keeps the taste of your drink pure, whether your kid is sipping on water, juice or a sports drink.

Coming in a wide variety of colors, this HYDRO FLASK's powder coat is dishwasher safe and stays slip-free, keeping it just as bright and colorful as the day you receive it. The bottle also comes with a perforated bottle boot for added protection. The bottle also includes an integrated name tag, making it easy to find in the event that it is is misplaced or left behind at school.

You'll be doing double-duty with this Simple Modern Water Bottle with Straw Lid and Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Metal Thermos.

With double wall insulation, this water bottle will keep your beverage at the ideal temperature for hours. Doubling as a thermos, you can easily pop some ice in to this cup and keep your child even colder, offering your child a wonderfully cool drink that will get them through the school day.

BPA-free, you rest easy knowing that the bottle is rid of chemicals. It's also dishwasher safe, with the lid fitting safely on the top rack. What's more is this water bottle is leakproof, offering a tight seal to prevent spills in and outside of the classroom, fitting conveniently in most cupholders for school pickup and drop-off.

Their Spidey senses will be tingling with this Simple Modern Spiderman Marvel Kids Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Straw Lid.

With double wall insulation, this water bottle will keep your kids' beverages cold for hours. Coming in 10-18 ounce bottle sizes, this cup is perfect for younger kiddos and big kids too, coming in all kinds of character skins, from Spider-Man to Frozen and more.

This water bottle is also leakproof while the nozzle is in its closed position, making it easy for your kiddo to carry around. It's also easy to clean, as it's dishwasher safe on the top rack and BPA-free.

Fitting snugly in most cupholders, this water bottle is the perfect addition for the Disney Wish fan in your household!

This BJPKPK insulated water bottle with straw lid is double-walled and vacuum sealed, which offers a never-ending chill for your favorite drinks, keeping them ice-cold for 24 hours and steaming-hot for 12 hours, so your kiddo can enjoy them at the perfect temperature for even longer.

With a sturdy handle and its flip-up straw lid, your kid can easily carry this water bottle around from school to playground without worry. With a leak-proof silicone loop inside the straw lid, it prevents splashing and dripping.

BJPKPK metal water bottles are made of 18/8 stainless steel with a BPA-free lid that ensures no flavor transfer, preserving the authentic taste of your beverages, making it safe to drink. The long-lasting powder coating is non-toxic and slip-free, and also gives this cute water bottle a vibrant look

It's also easy clean, with its wide mouth convenient for ice-filling and cleaning. With two straws and on straw brush, you can switch out and keep this thermos water bottle clean with ease. It also comes in multiple pattern to choose from, so your kid can pick the one that matches their personality best!

Hit your hydration goals with the BOTTLE BOTTLE Motivational 32oz Water Bottle with Time Marker.

This dust and leak proof water bottle's easy to carry design makes it perfect for your kid on the go. Whether on the playground or in the classroom, your they take this bottle along and know that they'll be staying hydrated throughout the day.

With a unique inspirational message and time marker, this bottle measures your daily water consumption and reminds you to stay hydrated and drink throughout the day.

In addition to it's fun features, the bottle is also function, coming with a silicone straw which allows you to enjoy spill-proof sipping. The pop-up lid is designed with a sealing ring as well, to ensure that the water bottle never leaks, with its wide mouth perfect for adding ice so your water stays extra cool.

Your busy kid will appreciate this Fanhaw 20 Oz Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle with Chug Lid.

Coming in a handful of colors and sizes, this stainless steel water bottle by Fanhaw is perfect for the kid who is always juggling a million things at once.

Busy playing a game and can't free their hands? No problem, this one-handed chug lid is easy to operate, no matter what they're up to.

The dual wall vacuum insulated bottle also insures that water stays nice and cold for 24 hours, ensuring that your kid has ice cold water at all times, all without sweating and leaking like some other bottles.

Made from reusable materials, you and your kid will feel good about drinking out of this BPA-free bottle.

Using vacuum insulation technology to keep drinks cold for up to 12 hours, THERMOS FUNTAINER Water Bottle with Straw 12oz are built so drinks are just as cool on the inside as they look on the outside.

This reusable metal water bottle is lightweight and compact with a push button lid so it's easy to carry and open, for kids of all ages, with an integrated carry handle that features a soft touch grip.

Perfect for school and daily use, this water bottle is meant to withstand drops and dings and still be used -- in style. Coming in a variety of fun colors and patterns, your child can show off their personality with their THERMOS bottle, whether with their favorite character or their most loved.

The bottle's easy to clean too, just remove the hygienically covered pop-up straw for easy cleaning and throw the bottle in the dishwasher.

