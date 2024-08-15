Blake Lively Ignores 'It Ends With Us' Beef, Boosts BFF Taylor Swift

Blake Lively’s dealing with the "It Ends With Us" scandal by putting damage control on ice and turning up the volume on her BFF Taylor Swift's fandom ... 'cause priorities, right?

The actress quipped about her wish for 47-hour-long Tay Tay concerts Wednesday, when a caller on BBC Radio 1’s "Unpopular Opinion" segment suggested cutting "Love Story" from the set list to make room for another lesser-known track from her "Fearless" album.

Play video content Radio 1 Breakfast

Blake wasn’t having it ... grilling the caller, asking if they just hated happiness, joy, or even their own ears, with that dry humor of hers ... which hasn't exactly translated well in her past interviews -- but we’ll dive into that tea later.

Blake's bottom line with the opinionated caller was that Taylor’s concerts should be an endless marathon -- although her shows are already, famously, 3 hours plus -- so every single track gets its time to shine.

Sure, Blake’s been BFFs with Taylor for almost a decade ... but right now, people are less about the Taylor love and more about the beef between Blake and her "It Ends With Us" co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Play video content MAY 2023

TMZ broke the story ... the drama between the duo started when Blake felt fat-shamed because Justin asked the film’s personal trainer about her weight for a scene where he had to lift her.