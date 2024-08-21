Best Deals on Kim Kardashian's Beats Studio Pro Headphones

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Kim Kardashian is bringing her "signature palette" to Beats.

The reality TV star joined forces with the audio brand for Beats x Kim, a new collab for their Studio Pro noise canceling headphones. Like her SKIMS shapewear, the devices come in three nude/neutral-tones: Moon, Dune and Earth.

"I'm so excited we're bringing these three popular, chic colors to Beats' most iconic and advanced headphones," Kardashian said in a press release. "Beats Studio have always been a fashion statement, so I can’t wait to see how everyone styles them."

Per the listing, the "acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls" and has two different listening modes: fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and Transparency mode.

"I absolutely looooove these headphones, by far my favorite headphones I have ever purchased. Regarding the sound quality it is 10/10," wrote one satisfied customer. "Noise Cancelation is flawless and Spatial Audio is superb. That being said the thing that I love most about these headphones is how nice they look on me. The color Dune is gorgeous. I have AirPod Max's and as much as I love them they look clunky and goofy on my head. These sound just as good and look a thousand times better on. Obsessed with my Beats X Kim!!!"

All three colors have the same features, including personalized spatial audio, up to 40 hours of battery life and compatibility with both iOS and Android phones.

"I have the Apple AirPods Max and they just don’t compete with Beats headphones!" read another 5-star review. "Beats always sound so crisp and clear while Apple AirPods Max just doesn’t hit the mark! These are amazing! I got the shade earth and they are beautiful and sleek!"

And for a lighter look, go with the Beats Studio Pro x Kim Kardashian Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Moon.

All three colors come with a color-matched case and woven cables, USB-C to USB-C cable for charging and audio and a 3.5mm analog audio cable. They also have six microphones, enabling high-quality performance for phone calls, video conferencing and voice assistant.

"They look and do EXACTLY as advertised. The color is beautiful, the sound quality is amazing," read another 5-star review.

"I vacuumed while listening to music and I couldn’t hear a thing! I bought them with the Apple Care as well because you really can’t beat the price!" they added. "Can’t wait to wear these to the gym tomorrow. This is 100% and investment and I'd recommend them to all the gym girlies!"

