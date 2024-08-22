Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik Announced As Contestant On Dancing with the Stars

Play video content ABC

Stephen Nedoroscik is trading in the pommel horse for the dance floor ... the bronze medalist was just announced as one of the contestants on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars!

The U.S. gymnast appeared on Good Morning America to make things official ... where he was introduced while doing a version of a pommel horse routine, and by the looks of it, he hasn't missed a beat since his medal-winning performance!

The 25-year-old won't be the first Olympic gymnast to appear on the show ... Suni Lee, Simone Biles, Shawn Johnson and Aly Raisman have all appeared on the dancing competition in the past.

When asked if he plans on taking any of his skills from gymnastics to the dance floor, Nedoroscik said he is "hoping to bring some of them."

"I wanna do some flairs, I wanna bring some of them gymnastics," he said. "Maybe a backflip, a handstand. I wanna have fun with it."

One of the big questions facing the gymnast is whether he will dance with his famed glasses or not ... as he opts not to wear them during his routine.

"I might have fun with it," he said. "I'm scared they might fly off is the thing. But maybe we can do a gadget, keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses match the theme. That's what I'm thinking"

Remember, Nedorosick went viral for his "sleeping meme" ... somehow getting in some Zs before the biggest competition of his life.

Could we see him resting again pre-competition? You bet.

"As that sort of moment is catching up and you're getting closer to your competition time, your heart rate is just going crazy," Neoroscik said. "So I'm just trying to stay calm. I'm really just focusing on my breathing exercises, and visualization, and then it's go time."