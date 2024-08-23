Logan Paul Readdresses Controversial Dog Video, 'I Would NEVER' Push Pup Off Boat

Logan Paul was forced to defend himself yet again on Thursday ... stating he would "NEVER" push a dog off a boat after old footage made rounds on social media.

The clip in question is from four years ago ... showing the WWE Superstar and his friends enjoying themselves on a lake -- when at one point, his Australian Shepherd, Broley, was shown taking a dive into the water.

Many at the time believed the Maverick forced Broley into the drink to "save" him for content purposes ... which, at the time, he flatly denied.

"clarifying in the comments," Paul said at the time. "We would NEVER, EVER, EVER, push broley off the boat."

Original video in slow motion & HD pic.twitter.com/giwQksBIbI — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) August 23, 2024 @LoganPaul

Paul stated Broley jumped on his own accord ... and despite how it looked, the hand that was believed to shove him was actually trying to keep him aboard.

"Watch his body language and you can very evidently see a self induced, independent jump from the little mut," Paul said.

As soon as the internet breathed new life into the clip this week, Paul used his same response to address the matter ... while adding, "I would NEVER."

Of course, Paul has been surrounded by controversy throughout his popularity ... and his personality and success have made him an easy target for backlash.