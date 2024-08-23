Pink Performs Emotional Duet With Daughter Willow to Close Out DNC

Play video content

Pink put on a short, but sweet performance to close out the Democratic National Convention -- with a very special guest at her side -- and the crowd loved it.

The singer/songwriter hit the stage at the United Center for Thursday's fourth and final night of the DNC – and she was joined by her 13-year-old daughter Willow to crank out her hit "What About Us?"

During the rendition, Pink, Willow and several other entertainers -- including an acoustic guitarist -- sang the emotional lyrics of the tune.

But it was Pink and her amazing voice that stole the moment as the audience gave a huge round of applause at the end. Pink and Co. then strolled off the stage and it was all over in a flash.

As for Willow, she worked on her mom's "Summer Carnival" tour, but then left to pursue a role in an updated version of the 1963 theater musical, "Bye Bye Birdie."

Meanwhile, at the DNC, Kamala Harris accepted the nomination to be the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate.

