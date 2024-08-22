John Legend's DNC Prince Tribute Falls Flat with Some Fans, Guitarist Wows

John Legend's performance of a Prince classic at the Democratic National Convention didn't exactly have everyone going crazy, as some fans think it was an "insult" to have him play the song.

TMZ broke the story that John would be taking the stage at the United Center in Chicago Wednesday night -- but what we didn't know is he'd be singing "Let's Go Crazy" alongside longtime Prince collaborator Sheila E.

Truth is John sounded like ... well, John Legend -- who's an EGOT winning success. Still, the soul singer doesn't sound like Prince, so some folks think he was the wrong choice to play the upbeat anthem ... right before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took the stage to accept the nomination for Vice President.

Minnesota is Prince's home state ... so, that was the point of the tribute, but it just landed a little flat for some fans, who definitely made their feelings known on social media.

John's performance was blasted as an "insult" to Prince's legacy ... with many saying Sheila E. alone would've been enough for the tribute. In fact, most fans were blown away by the guitarist who shared the stage with Sheila E. ... praising the musician for "absolutely shredding" during the performance.

I don’t know who the guitarist was who who was absolutely shredding with John Legend and Sheila E on “Let’s Go Crazy”but I think I’m in love. 😍 #DNC — Dr. Theo Plothe (@theoplothe) August 22, 2024 @theoplothe

Prince passed away in April 2016 following an accidental fentanyl overdose. Sheila E. was notably tapped to honor Prince that same year at the BET Awards ... where she rocked out to a medley of her friend's hits.

The DNC has enlisted some serious star power for the multi-night event this week ... with Lil Jon, Patti LaBelle, Mickey Guyton and more all performing on the Chicago stage.