Slipknot's Sid Wilson Hospitalized With Serious Burns To Face, Arms

Slipknot DJ Sid Wilson got sent to the hospital after something blew up in his face ... and his face and arms are covered in what he says are serious burns.

Kelly Osbourne's husband just shared some videos from his hospital trip, and he's literally being attended to by medical personnel as he whips out his phone and starts recording.

Play video content Instagram / @sidthe3rd

Sid says he was badly burned in an explosion ... and the blast singed his eyebrows, blistered his lips and burned the crap out of his arms and wrists.

The guy's been through a lot of pain in his life ... a nurse asks him about his last tetanus shot and he says it had to have been a few years ago, from when he had a finger chopped off!!!

Sid's vowing to heal up and get back on stage ASAP ... he says he's going to do everything possible to make sure he doesn't miss Slipknot's upcoming September tour, when they have 10 shows on the docket.

Play video content Instagram / @sidthe3rd