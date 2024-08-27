'Big Brother' Star Zach Rance Issues 'Cry for Help' After 10 Years of Death Threats & Bullying

Play video content

"Big Brother" star Zach Rance has issued a "cry for help" after receiving thousands of death threats and harassing messages in the 10 years since he appeared on the competition series.

The reality star took to YouTube Monday, where he explained at length the bullying he's faced ... mostly over fans' disappointment he never ended up in a relationship with fellow housemate, Frankie Grande -- and there've been many dark threats as well.

As Zach explained it ... "Big Brother" fans were really invested in his flirtationship with Frankie -- commonly referred to as "Zankie" -- repeatedly voicing their frustrations over the failed fling.

Zach proceeded to give samples of the harassment he's experienced since his season wrapped in 2014 ... including the various homophobic slurs, antisemitic insults and explicit death threats he's received via email and text.

Zach says he's printed out 4 months worth of emails ... filling 4 massive binders.

ZR initially thought the outrage would die down ... especially as the years went on and he came out as bisexual in 2020. But unfortunately for Zach, the bullying only got more severe and alarming as time went on.

He added ... "It came to the point where I didn't know what to do. I was kind of scared that whoever this was that was sending me the emails was going to physically harm me or my family."

Per Zach, one email even threatened harm to his younger brother Peyton ... saying they would bully him until he killed himself.