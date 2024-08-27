Perfectly Personalized School Supplies from Etsy

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Etsy has everything your kids need to get back to school -- from backpacks to personalized water bottles and lunch boxes, to clothing labels and pencil cases.

If there's a way to make their back to school school experience unique, Etsy's got your kid covered.

Let your personality do the talking with this Nylon Personalized Backpack.

This customizable nylon backpack is a must-have for your kid as they head back to school this year. Super cute and lightweight, these backpacks can be customized in different colors and adorned with patches of your choice to fit your child's personality. This bag can fit five to six letters across, making it perfect for initials or a short name, and can have other fun patches spread around the bag, like a star, flower or paw print.

Want to go the extra mile? Add on a matching zipper bag or pencil case for even more personalized fun this school year.

Stay organized with these Personalized School Supply Clothing Labels.

These waterproof labels are just what you need to keep all your kids' clothing organized come school time. Jackets won't be getting lost on the playground with these customizable labels. Just choose the font, send Etsy your child's name and pick your color choice and size.

Coming in a pack of 256, these labels require no iron and easily stick to clothing. Don't want to use them on clothes? They can be used at camp, daycare and on other school items to help your kids stay organized, and ensure that they never lose or leave anything behind.

In addition to being waterproof, these stickers are also microwave and dishwasher safe.

Put their name on it with this Personalized Kids Sippy Cup/Tumblr.

This 12 ounce stainless steel laser engraved water bottle is just as fun as it is functional. Coming in multiple colors with engraving in optional fonts, you can personalize this cup to read your child's name or a phrase so that their bottle is their very own.

Never lose their bottle in class or misplace it daycare with this laser engraving. These personalized tumblers come complete with a flip top and dual wall insulation, as well as a dual wall vacuum that keep drinks cold for over 9 hours and hot for over 3 hours.

What could be cuter than a Personalized Corduroy Backpack?

This handmade corduroy backpack is perfect for kids or toddlers. Customize it was your kid's name, a pattern of your choice and their favorite color to make it unique and one-of-a-kind.

The embroidery is meticulously crafted by hand, using sweater yarn, adding a special touch to every design. To customize your order, simply provide all the necessary details in the personalization box during checkout.

In addition to being absolutely adorable, the backpack is perfect for school. Complete with adjustable straps for a comfortable fit, these backpacks are spacious, featuring a large exterior pocket, two side pockets, and one interior pocket, offering ample space for your essentials.

Bring some pizzaz your writing utensils with this Personalized Pencil Case.

This clear front nylon pencil case is perfect for back to school. Coming in 12 fun colors -- White, Black, Navy, Lavender, Light Pink, Hot Pink, Mint, Tie Dye, Camo, Leopard, Light Blue and Orange -- and 9 patch colors -- White, Black, Light Green, Aqua, Light Pink, Dark Pink, Orange, Purple, Yellow, Red -- each pencil case is customizable to match your child's personality.

Top the nylon case with the bold patches of your choice, each outlined in gold glitter to really stand out.

You can customize this pencil case with up to three letters to personalize them with your child's initials, monograms or a descriptive word of your choice, making it a must-have on their back-to-school shopping list.

You'll never have a single shoe again with these Customized Waterproof Shoe Stickers!

Organize your child's shoes to prevent misplacement and assist them in identifying left and right shoes using these customizable shoe labels. Just peel off the labels and adhere them to each shoe, and you are good to go.

This personalized name label set is designed specifically for shoes and features an animal theme.

These name labels are waterproof, tearproof, residue-free and have a glossy finish. Each pack of shoe labels contains a total of 24 labels which are good for 12 pairs of shoes.

Put your personal touch on just about anything with these Stick on Chenille Letter Patches.

Stick on letter patches are the easiest way to decorate and label all your gear before heading back to school. These Chenille varsity latter patches feature a gold glitter outline trim and are the perfect way to customize you favorite bag or organize all of your accessories into labeled bags.

The patches come in 11 colors, including: White, Black, Lavender, Light Pink, Hot Pink, Aqua, Yellow, Orange, Light Green, Dark Green, and Red.

Perfect for use on backpacks, purses, nylon pouches, PVC bags, notebooks, pencil cases and more, these patches are self-adhesive and easily stick on to your item of choice.

No-sew fabric glue or additional glue can be used to stick them on to clothing or other items for more permanent adhesion.

Let everyone know you're ready to return to the classroom with this Custom Name School Shirt.

This 100 percent USA cotton t-shirt is the perfect way for your kid to express themselves when heading back to school. Customizable, your child can spell our their name, an acronym or a fun phrase using this pencil pattern, reminiscent of those traditional No. 2 pencils we all used to carry around.

Not only is the shirt super cute, it's also soft -- made from 100 percent combed and ring spun cotton -- and sustainably made.

Made for both boys and girls, this shirt comes in three colors: White, Natural, and Heather Mauve, allowing that extra touch of customization for your savvy student.

Head back to school in style with this Personalized Lunch Bag.

Coming in classic black, help your kid take their lunch bag game up a notch by by picking a colorful leatherette patch and font of their choice to personalize their bag. Perfect for daycare, preschool or elementary, you can have the bag read your kid's name, their initials or a slogan that represents them.

Not only is this lunch bag fun, it has thermal insulation to keep their lunch cool, or warm, depending on what you pack them. It also includes a front pocket for more storage, a mesh side pocket for a water bottle and a bucket handle for easy carrying. This bag is also waterproof, make any messes easy to clean.

Put all their snacks in one place with this Customized Bento Box.

Coming in five color options including: Blue, Green, Purple, Pink, Gray, you can customize your child's bento box with their name, initials or a phrase.

Coming in a variety of fun fonts, just choose the color box you want, the font type and the text, and your personalization will be complete.

With three large compartments, including one 5 inch compartment and two compartments that total over two inches, you can fit everything from sandwiches to snacks, even small pastas and salads in this bento bento box, with each item getting its very own compartment.

Make lunch fun and something to look forward to with this customized box.