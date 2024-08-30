Motorcycle Runs Over Woman and Baby In Brazil, Seen On Surveillance Video
A woman and her baby were horrifyingly run over by a motorcycle in Brazil ... and the shocking incident was caught on surveillance video.
Watch with caution ... the footage captures a delivery guy on a speeding motorbike flying around a corner, jumping the curb onto the sidewalk and losing control -- violently slamming into a woman and her baby in the northern city of Manaus Wednesday night.
The severe impact smashes the mother and baby into a wall outside a market.
Incredibly, the delivery guy just stands up and fixes his hair ... the woman and baby are buried under debris. Luckily, a crowd of bystanders step in and pull the baby from the rubble, who thankfully seems to be awake and alert.
The mother was knocked unconscious, but seems to stir at the end of the vid -- both were taken to a local hospital, treated, and were later discharged.