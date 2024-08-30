Motorcycle Runs Over Woman and Baby In Brazil, Seen On Surveillance Video

Play video content

A woman and her baby were horrifyingly run over by a motorcycle in Brazil ... and the shocking incident was caught on surveillance video.

Watch with caution ... the footage captures a delivery guy on a speeding motorbike flying around a corner, jumping the curb onto the sidewalk and losing control -- violently slamming into a woman and her baby in the northern city of Manaus Wednesday night.

The severe impact smashes the mother and baby into a wall outside a market.

Incredibly, the delivery guy just stands up and fixes his hair ... the woman and baby are buried under debris. Luckily, a crowd of bystanders step in and pull the baby from the rubble, who thankfully seems to be awake and alert.