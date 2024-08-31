Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Massive London Explosion Sends People Into Panic, Preplanned Fire Got Out of Control

London Explosion Fireball Sends People Panicking ... Cops Says It's For A Movie

A huge fireball just exploded in East London ... but, cops are telling people not to worry -- 'cause it's all just movie magic.

Here's the deal ... a few hours ago, a massive explosion rocked Londontown -- drawing eyes and phone cameras from around the city capturing the wild scene.

The huge black smoke and bright orange flames caught a lot of people's attention ... and, they took to X to alert police, news agencies and other Londoners to what they saw.

Nothing to worry about though, cops released a statement to the public saying they knew about the explosion ... which was totally preplanned as part of filming in the neighborhood, and did not pose a risk to the public.

The London Fire Brigade had a slightly less rosy view of the situation ... admitting the explosion was preplanned for the filming -- but, it did get a little out of hand.

That said, LFB says they worked quickly to put the fire out and would remain on-site through the evening to keep an eye on the situation.

Unclear why so many residents seemed unready for the preplanned blast ... but, producers better hope their film blows the roof off the place with all the hullabaloo this caused!

