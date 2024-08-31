Massive London Explosion Sends People Into Panic, Preplanned Fire Got Out of Control

Play video content

A huge fireball just exploded in East London ... but, cops are telling people not to worry -- 'cause it's all just movie magic.

Here's the deal ... a few hours ago, a massive explosion rocked Londontown -- drawing eyes and phone cameras from around the city capturing the wild scene.

🚨BREAKING: Regarding the reported explosions near the #O2Arena, the London Fire Brigade is responding to a fire near Dock Road in #Silvertown, with more details to come.



The #MetPolice have confirmed the explosions were part of a pre-planned filming event in the #CanningTown

The huge black smoke and bright orange flames caught a lot of people's attention ... and, they took to X to alert police, news agencies and other Londoners to what they saw.

Nothing to worry about though, cops released a statement to the public saying they knew about the explosion ... which was totally preplanned as part of filming in the neighborhood, and did not pose a risk to the public.

The fire in #Silvertown followed a controlled explosion at a film set which spread out of control. Firefighters worked quickly to extinguish the fire, which is now under control.



Crews will remain on scene for the remainder of the evening.

The London Fire Brigade had a slightly less rosy view of the situation ... admitting the explosion was preplanned for the filming -- but, it did get a little out of hand.

That said, LFB says they worked quickly to put the fire out and would remain on-site through the evening to keep an eye on the situation.

6 powerful explosions hit London's O2 Arena in Greenwich, causing chaos. The initial 3 blasts released thick black smoke, while the subsequent 2 explosions forced the closure of the London Cable Car bridge.