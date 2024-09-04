Aryna Sabalenka Celebrates US Open Win With Offer To Fans, 'Drinks On Me Tonight?!'

Aryna Sabalenka's win at the US Open in New York on Tuesday night ended up being a big victory for all in attendance ... as she promised free booze to everyone who watched her score the W.

The 26-year-old made the offer just after rolling through Zheng Qinwen in the quarterfinals at Arthur Ashe Stadium ... when ESPN's Pam Shriver asked her how she planned on getting support in the next round against American Emma Navarro.

Aryna Sabalenka has a plan to win over the crowd ahead of her match with Emma Navarro 🍻 pic.twitter.com/TwZVKJRXOg — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2024 @usopen

"Umm," the Belarusian said, "drinks on me tonight!?"

When the crowd roared with glee ... she doubled down.

"OK, guys," she said, "drink on me, and please give me some support in the next match."

Sabalenka, of course, knows what it's like to be the villain at the US Open -- in last year's event, the crowd was all-in on Coco Gauff when the two squared off in the final. Sabalenka ended up losing in that role.