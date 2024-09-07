Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
J.D Vance Goes Swimming with Shirt On at Luxury La Jolla Hotel

J.D. Vance Beats Heat in S.D. Swimming Pool ... Wears Shirt Into Water

J.D. Vance is trying to beat the heat down in sunny San Diego ... jumping in a swimming pool -- but, don't think you're getting a glimpse at his bare torso.

The Republican VP candidate went for a dip at The Lodge at Torrey Pines Saturday ... a luxury resort in La Jolla -- hopping in the pool with his shirt still on.

Check out the pic ... JDV's sitting pretty still in the pool -- deep in thought it looks like, water up to his collar bone. We're told he was under the watchful eye of two United States Secret Service agents, and he had the pool all to himself.

jd vance southern border sub
Vance is actually down in the area for campaigning purposes ... heading to the border down in the S.D. area Friday -- posting clips calling out the Biden/Harris administration for its immigration policies.

Of course, J.D.'s hit the trail hard in recent weeks ... making mutliple rally appearances and firing shots at the Harris/Walz ticket.

Donald Trump And JD Vance Together
The next few weeks are crucial for both campaigns BTW ... with both a presidential and vice presidential debate taking place. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris go head to head Tuesday -- and, Vance faces off with Tim Walz on Oct. 1.

As for how he's preparing ... Vance recently told a reporter he won't need to prep for his verbal bout with Walz -- choosing instead to focus on meeting with real Americans on the campaign trail.

J.D. Vance On The Campaign Trail
Maybe swimming's all part of the process 🤷🏽‍♂️.

