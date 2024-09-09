Alex Jones Crazily Predicts Kamala Harris Will Take Ecstasy Before Trump Debate

Claims Kamala Is Gonna Be Whacked Out On Drugs ...

Alex Jones is well known for his nutty conspiracy theories ... but his latest one about Kamala Harris is completely outrageous.

Jones predicted on his far-right wing "Infowars" broadcast Harris will take ... wait for it ... hallucinogenic drugs before her Tuesday debate against Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Play video content Info Wars

Specifically, Jones said Harris -- the Democratic presidential candidate -- will be "bombed out of her gourd" on molly, a synthetic drug that alters your mood and perception and creates health risks.

Jones also claimed Harris looked high as a kite with "big pupils" at last month's Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

And the craziness didn't stop there ... Jones stated Harris was "drunk and on Xanax" during her recent CNN interview with host Dana Bash.

Jones went on to theorize Kamala's alleged drug use is due to her "serious performance anxiety." He expects Harris to "fall flat on her face without a teleprompter" at the debate with Trump.