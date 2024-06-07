Alex Jones Asks To Liquidate Assets In Sandy Hook Bankruptcy Case
ALEX JONES ASKS TO LIQUIDATE ASSETS IN BANKRUPTCY CASE
Alex Jones has filed to liquidate his assets to help pay down the $1.5 billion he owes to Sandy Hook families -- a debt he's still straddled with nearly 2 years after the verdict.
In docs filed Thursday, the controversial podcaster's lawyers are asking the judge to convert his Chapter 11 bankruptcy into a simple Chapter 7 liquidation ... stating Alex "believes there's no reasonable prospect of a successful reorganization."
The Chapter 7 liquidation means a trustee will come in and sell off most of his assets to pay his creditors ... rather than continuing his effort to restructure his debts in a Chapter 11.
Alex previously tried to cut a deal by offering a minimum total of $55 million over the next 10 years to the families, but the two sides failed to come to an agreement.
Remember, Alex has faced a ton of criticism (and consequences) for his Sandy Hook remarks on the heels of the massacre -- when he repeatedly claimed the elementary school shooting was a hoax. He's come out since then to declare it did happen, and walked it all back.
This isn't the only drama he's caught up in -- last weekend, Alex broke down in tears and let out a dramatic war cry during an impromptu "Infowars" broadcast ... claiming the feds were trying to shut his show down.
Tough times, indeed.