Alex Jones Asks To Liquidate Assets In Sandy Hook Bankruptcy Case

Alex Jones has filed to liquidate his assets to help pay down the $1.5 billion he owes to Sandy Hook families -- a debt he's still straddled with nearly 2 years after the verdict.

In docs filed Thursday, the controversial podcaster's lawyers are asking the judge to convert his Chapter 11 bankruptcy into a simple Chapter 7 liquidation ... stating Alex "believes there's no reasonable prospect of a successful reorganization."

The Chapter 7 liquidation means a trustee will come in and sell off most of his assets to pay his creditors ... rather than continuing his effort to restructure his debts in a Chapter 11.

Alex previously tried to cut a deal by offering a minimum total of $55 million over the next 10 years to the families, but the two sides failed to come to an agreement.

Remember, Alex has faced a ton of criticism (and consequences) for his Sandy Hook remarks on the heels of the massacre -- when he repeatedly claimed the elementary school shooting was a hoax. He's come out since then to declare it did happen, and walked it all back.

This isn't the only drama he's caught up in -- last weekend, Alex broke down in tears and let out a dramatic war cry during an impromptu "Infowars" broadcast ... claiming the feds were trying to shut his show down.