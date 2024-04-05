Alex Jones Relaxing in Hawaii, Still Owes Millions to Sandy Hook Families

Alex Jones is living it up in Hawaii, chillin' by the pool and downing drinks ... even though his massive debt to the families of Sandy Hook victims remains unpaid.

Eyewitnesses on the island of Kaui tell TMZ ... the controversial podcaster was at a ritzy resort earlier this week with his wife Erika, and they didn't appear to have any other family or friends hanging with them.

Jones was dressed pretty relaxed for his tropical vacay ... sticking to t-shirts and shorts while he hung around the hotel pool and bar area.

While he kept a pretty low profile, we're told at least one person did recognize Jones -- and came up to shake his hand and compliment him on his work.

Seeing Jones living it up won't sit well with a lot of people ... particularly the Sandy Hook family members, to whom he owes a massive court judgment, and his whole company could be liquidated to pay them back.

Remember, the victims' families were awarded $1.5 billion for conspiracy theories Jones espoused about the 2012 school mass shooting. In December, Alex tried to offer a minimum total of $55 million over the next 10 years to the families before filing for bankruptcy.

All of this and more is covered in the new HBO documentary "The Truth vs. Alex Jones," which takes viewers through Jones' comments and subsequent trial.