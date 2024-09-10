Creepy & Kooky Halloween Costumes for Pets

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Humans aren't the only ones who get to dress up for Halloween ... and this year, there are some killer costumes for man's best friend!

Dogs, cats and even guinea pigs can get in on the action in 2024, with some creepy, kooky or just downright adorable costumes inspired by your favorite movies and TV shows.

Don't have your pet feeling left out on Halloween with these getups!

It's showtime with this Beetlejuice Dog Costume Hoodie.

With Beetlejuice Beetlejuice bringing in the big bucks at the box office, this dog costume modeled after everyone's favorite bio-exorcist is sure to be a hit. The traditional-pull on hoodie is white and black and features a fun green faux fur hood for hair.

"The Costume is cute, the wig is attached to the outfit so the whole thing is one piece ... Recommend sizing up a size. Have a 35lb French Bulldog and fits into a large," recommended one 5-star review.

Get your very own Dogpool with this Marvel Deadpool Costume Dog Hoodie.

After Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman's Deapool & Wolverine broke records in theaters, this is the perfect way to get your pooch in on the fun this Halloween. Featuring the Merc with a Mouth's symbol on the back and a cute red hood, your dog will be the talk of the park with this costume.

"I picked this lightweight shirt up for our Marvel girl who loves her sweaters once cooler weather hits and she looks FANTASTIC!" wrote one satisfied customer. "It's great for indoors or outdoors and fits well."

We'll all be rooting for your pet to win in this Squid Game Green Player Costume.

Modeled after the Netflix TV series, this green and white jumpsuit will transform your dog into Player 456, the show's protagonist. Just keep those challenges on the easier side for you canine companions!

"Love the show and when we saw this costume we had to grab it! It looks super cute on my corgi," wrote one fan, while another dog-owner added, "It fits perfect and very well made."

While you may not let your cat eat cake, they can look just like Marie Antoinette in this Bootique Fancy Costume for Cats.

The two-piece set comes with a blue and pink dress with pink bows, as well as a white powdered wig, making your kitty look like true royalty.

"This costume is hilarious! The dress part is adorable, but the wig is sooo funny! I totally love it," wrote one happy customer, who said they actually purchased the costume for their small Pomeranian, making it perfect for tiny dogs too.

Tinier creatures get some Halloween love too with this Mermaid Costume for Small Animals.

Guinea pigs and other pint-sized pets -- including kittens -- can make waves with their very own mermaid tale and matching shell bra, which can be fastened to their bodies with simple velcro.

"This little mermaid costume for guinea pigs is soooo friggin cute!!! I looove it!" read one 5-star review. "My beautiful babygirl loves it too! She looks so cute! She is a little chunky but it still fits good on her. She is now ready for Halloween this year! Definitely recommend you buy this for your girlie!"

Your kitty might just make you walk the plank wearing this Pirate Costume for Cats.

This purr-fect pirate getup comes in two pieces, one fashioned to look like a swashbuckler's shirt, coat, belt, sword, peg leg and hook ... and the other, a skull and crossbones-covered cap.

"This costume was hilarious ... I laughed like an idiot during the whole process," wrote one clearly happy customer. "The costume is super cute and normally I feel like cat costumes are always too small for a normal sized cat but this one was a good size!"

Let your dog's freak flag fly in this Crazy Killer Doll Costume.

This half-coat costume -- clearly inspired by Child's Play -- will make your pooch look like a mini-serial killer, running around with blood-spattered overalls and wielding a blade. The hood also comes with spiky black hair, adding to the insanity.

"It fit my sisters dog and it is so funny when he walks," read one 5-star review, while another added, "My family had a blast when I put my dog in it. He looked so cute and we laughed so much!!!"

The Hocus Pocus Winifred Sanderson Pet Costume is sure to put a spell on you!

The officially licensed getup is a carbon copy of Bette Midler's look from the Disney film, right down to her wild red mane. It's also part of a collection, so if you have more than one pet, you can also dress them up as Mary and Sarah Sanderson as well.

"Great Costume, ordered by size chart and it fit perfectly," wrote one reviewer who was thrilled with their purchase. Added another: "The costume is really well made, recommended."

The force is strong with this Star Wars Grogu Costume.

Turn your fur baby into Baby Yoda in this officially licensed costume inspired by The Mandalorian. The lightweight polyester fabric mimics The Child's garments, while the attached green hood comes with his signature ears.

Looking to make it a family costume? Also grab a Mando suit for yourself!