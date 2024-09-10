Jesse Williams Wants More Time With Kids, Rips Ex Wife

Ex Is Sabotaging My Time With Our Kids

Jesse Williams is back to fighting with his ex-wife over their child custody schedule ... and it's getting nasty.

The actor just filed new docs, obtained by TMZ, seeking a change in their child custody agreement ... and he's taking a few shots at his ex in the process.

Jesse is looking for a 50/50 split in their custody schedule and wants to see their kids more than the one or two overnight stays he gets with them during the school year ... but he says his ex, Aryn Drake-Lee, is not playing ball.

In the docs, Jesse claims he's trying to cooperatively co-parent their 10-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son with Aryn ... but he's accusing her of repeatedly interfering, obstructing and stealing his visitation and communication time with the kiddos.

Jesse says his ex blocks and interferes with his FaceTime calls with the children, and blocks the kids from attending activities he signs them up for.

What's more, Jesse claims Aryn strategically plans vacation schedules to eliminate his scheduled time with the kids.

The way Jesse sees it ... "Causing drama and trying to fracture our children's experiences with me is far more important to Aryn than their peace, health, and happiness." Shots fired!!!