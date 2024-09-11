Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Body Language Expert Says Kamala Harris Was Advised to Tone Down Infamous Laugh

Kamala Harris Intentionally Toned Down Infamous Cackle Says Body Language Expert

kamala harris laughing debate
Getty

Kamala Harris might just have had the last laugh all the way to the White House -- especially if she keeps using that softer laugh she debuted during Tuesday night’s debate ... according to a body language expert.

Tonya Reiman tells TMZ Kamala’s new muted laugh is a sharp departure from her usual high-pitched cackle ... suggesting she was coached to dial it down to win over viewers.

091124_tonya_reiman_kal
LOCKING DOWN THE LAUGH
TMZ.com

Tonya tells us men in particular usually take offense to a woman’s guffaw, seeing it as off-putting -- so a softer, more refined laugh helps Harris seem more relatable and likable.

091024_harris_trump_debate_hat_kal
I'LL SEND HER A HAT
ABC

Reiman wonders if the old cackling was just for show ... but either way, she says Kamala should 100% stick with her new, toned-down laugh.

091024_harris_trump_debate_pets_kal
THEY'RE DOING WHAT?!?
ABC

However, she says Kamala should still work on her smile, noting that at times it didn’t quite reach her eyes during the debate, making it look less genuine.

Still, it’s quite a turn since Kamala’s cackle was her trademark, with memes and edits of her laugh all over social media -- but for now, it looks like she’s trading in the laugh track for a softer tune.

