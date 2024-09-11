Body Language Expert Says Kamala Harris Was Advised to Tone Down Infamous Laugh

Kamala Harris might just have had the last laugh all the way to the White House -- especially if she keeps using that softer laugh she debuted during Tuesday night’s debate ... according to a body language expert.

Tonya Reiman tells TMZ Kamala’s new muted laugh is a sharp departure from her usual high-pitched cackle ... suggesting she was coached to dial it down to win over viewers.

Tonya tells us men in particular usually take offense to a woman’s guffaw, seeing it as off-putting -- so a softer, more refined laugh helps Harris seem more relatable and likable.

Reiman wonders if the old cackling was just for show ... but either way, she says Kamala should 100% stick with her new, toned-down laugh.

However, she says Kamala should still work on her smile, noting that at times it didn’t quite reach her eyes during the debate, making it look less genuine.

