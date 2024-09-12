Billionaire Jared Isaacman Completes First Civilian Spacewalk With SpaceX

Play video content X/@SpaceX

Billionaire Jared Isaacman is feeling outta this world after successfully completing the first-ever civilian spacewalk -- and he spent a pretty penny to get in the history books.

The billionaire CEO of Shift4, a payment processing company, took a ride on SpaceX for its riskiest mission to date ... in which he and another astronaut left the capsule and floated in space in newly designed spacesuits.

The Polaris Dawn mission was bankrolled by Isaacman. He and retired U.S. Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Scott Poteet, SpaceX employees Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon orbited 435 miles above Earth.

Isaacman made history Thursday morning with his own Neil Armstrong moment as he exited the capsule tethered to the ship, becoming the first civilian to experience unconfined space.

During the momentous walk, he said, "Back at home, we all have a lot of work to do, but from here, Earth sure looks like a perfect world."

After Isaacman completed his spacewalk, Gillis took a turn outside the capsule.

This was likely a dream come true for Isaacman ... who spent hundreds of millions of dollars to make the mission happen. He previously shelled out a chunk of change in 2021 to fund SpaceX's Inspiration4 flight.

Isaacman isn't the first billionaire obsessed with space. Richard Branson made his way out of the atmosphere on Virgin Galactic Unity 22 back in July 2021.

Jeff Bezos followed suit days later, blasting up into space in the Blue Origin NS-16.