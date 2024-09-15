Eugene Levy's looks over the years are absolutely specs-tacular, eh?

Here is a 38-year-old version of the handsome bushy-browed Canadian posing for a portrait circa 1985 (left). Eugene was relatively new in the movie biz ... this was just one year after he made a splash in Hollywood, co-starring in the movie "Splash" with Tom Hanks.

And, nearly 40 years later Levy's still got swag at 77 -- tied and suited up -- at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier this year (right).

You can guarantee he'll bring his spiffy style and looks to the Emmy's stage tonight, but the question is: