'Beetlejuice' Good Genes or Good Docs?!

"It's Showtime" ... Beetlejuice and Lydia Deetz' looks over the years are scary hot!

Here is a 36-year-old version of a freaky and frazzled Michael Keaton playing the ghost with the most Beetlejuice ... and a 15-year-old version of actress Winona Ryder goin' full goth as wedding-ready Lydia Deetz back in 1988 (left).

And 36 years later, these two characters are being reprised for the Tim Burton follow-up film "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" with Keaton back with the recently deceased ... and Ryder's still "strange and unusual" rockin' her iconic spiky bangs (right).

An exorcism is bound to happen in the new film, so the question here is: