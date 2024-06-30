Lupita Nyong'o -- Good Genes Or Good Docs?!

Lupita Nyong'o's beauty has no boundaries ... her looks will go on forever!

Here is a 30-year-old version of the Hollywood starlet at the "12 Years A Slave" premiere during the Toronto International Film Festival back in 2013 (left). This was just one year following her starring role on MTV's drama "Shuga."

And, 11 years later Lupita is still strikingly gorgeous and workin' it ... recently turning heads at her newest movie premiere for "A Quiet Place: Day One" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in NYC (right).

She's incredibly talented, Has style for days and is absolutely gorgeous, but we still gotta ask ...