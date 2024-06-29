June 2024 Hot Shots ... Shedding Layers For Summer!
Summer is coming in hot with heat waves rolling over Hollywood ... and these celebs couldn't help but TAKE IT OFF! Whether poolside, hanging at the beach or just a reason to snap a sultry selfie, Hollywood's heatin' up and bringin' you along for the ride!
Hot celebs like Jordyn Woods hightailed it to Turks and Caicos and sauntered right into the ocean susnet, Maluma looked magnificent in Medellín, Columbia giving little to the imagination in a towel and Porsha Williams set her sights on a bodacious boat ride feating a lil' red-hot bikini ... AHOY!
Lather up with our gallery of sexy summer stars slaying in summer!