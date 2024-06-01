May 2024 Hot Shots Summer-Ready Stars!

The stars tend to parade their bathing suit bods year-round, but somethin' about poolside hangs and beaches n' bikinis just hit different in the summer! Gear up for the hot days and sunny rays with Hollywood, because the month of May was LIT!

Keep an eye out for summer slays starting with "Selling Sunset" star Brie Tiesi who sold sexy neon on a boat in Cancun, Emily Ratajkowski took her rockin' bod all the way to Monaco, and Alan Bersten celebrated his dirty 30 lookin' might fine in his trunks!