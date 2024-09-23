'Boy Meets World' Star Trina McGee Suffers Miscarriage After Getting Pregnant at 54

"Boy Meets World" star Trina McGee is processing a heartbreaking loss ... confirming she's suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant at 54.

The actress shared her tragic update on the "Tamron Hall" show Monday, where she explained her miscarriage occurred towards the end of her first trimester ... noting the loss was unexpected.

According to Trina, she still doesn't have any insight into why she lost the baby ... but said she was "still so grateful to have the experience," especially at her age.

Still, Trina -- who is married to Marcello Thedford -- is struggling in the aftermath of the miscarriage ... admitting she's faced "a lot depression" and has struggled to get out of bed.

She continued ... "There are so many things that come when you really want a family and you want your family to be complete. There are so many dreams that you have. It was hard to face the fact that that’s not going to happen at this point in the junction."

The baby would've been Trina's 4th child, but her first with hubby Marcello. She previously welcomed kids Ramia, Langston, and Ezra with ex-husband Courtland Davis, who she split from in 2001.

While discussing her miscarriage with Tamron Hall, Trina confessed she wasn't sure if she wanted to go through pregnancy at this age again.

She added ... "The conclusion I came to is, we’ll just keep loving each other, if something happens that way, fine, but I don’t want to put another anxiety on myself. Sometimes it really is better to let go and let God."

Trina's update comes over 3 months after she shocked fans with her baby news ... explaining the pregnancy would be why she was staying off social media for a bit.

Play video content TMZ.com

While many were excited for Trina at the time ... several others expressed concern given the fact the actress was over 50 years old.