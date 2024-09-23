Guess Who This Blonde Boy In His White Tee Turned Into!

Before this cute boy with bleach blonde hair was flippin' and floppin', he was just a beach boy in his white tee-shirt growing up in Long Beach, California with his older sister and getting his real estate license at just 21 years old!

He and his former wifey have had quite a successful run on HGTV, and he continues entertaining viewers with his craft and new partner Heather Rae! When he's not flipping houses, he enjoys traveling, partaking in Charli XCX's "Apple" dance challenge and is a doting father to his three kiddos.