Guess Who This Playful Kiddo Turned Into!
Guess Who This Playful Kid Turned Into!
Before this lil' sweetheart with pigtails and bangs was struttin' down the runway at Fashion Week, she was just growing up in Beverly Hills with her big sister Delilah, playing with her colorful floam slime and looking up to her two famous 'rents.
This brunette model definitely turned many heads in 2024 -- hitting the Met Gala in a swanky yellow dress and earned the title of Daily Front Row’s 2024 model of the year -- but if you aren't pickin' up who she is based on these clues, maybe you could talk to Lisa and Harry!