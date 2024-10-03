Dikembe Mutombo's Family Encourages Donations To Memorial Fund After Death

Dikembe Mutombo's family is looking to continue the Hall of Famer's many charitable endeavors ... encouraging his fans to donate to a memorial fund following his death -- which will help the causes and organizations he passionately worked on throughout his life.

Mutombo's loved ones -- wife, Rose, and kids Carrie, Jean-Jacques, and Ryan -- released a heartfelt statement on Thursday ... just days after Mutombo passed away from brain cancer at the age of 58.

"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences we have received from people around the world following the passing of our beloved Dikembe," the message read.

"Your kind words and condolences during the past two years, especially this past week, have brought us immense comfort during this difficult time."

Outside of his many on-court accomplishments, the eight-time NBA All-Star was also praised for his humanitarian work in the US and his home country, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, through his foundation.

Mutombo's family is now calling on those who are able to donate money in his honor ... emphasizing every dollar will go to the causes and organizations he supported over the years.

They will also honor the 7-foot-2 defensive mastermind with a private service for family in the coming days ... as well as a "large event" in partnership with the NBA at a later date.

"Thank you once again for your kindness, understanding, and continued respect for our privacy as we navigate this profound loss," his family added.

The former Georgetown Hoya played 18 seasons in the NBA and was one of the greatest big men beloved players in basketball history.