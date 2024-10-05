Invasive Rodents With Orange Teeth Threaten California Wildlife, Rat-Like Nutria

Nutria, an invasive species of rodent, has just been discovered in a new part of California ... and they're posing a threat to humans, pets livestock and an important ecosystem.

These critters are invading the Bay Area, making their way into the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta in Contra Costa County ... a critical source of water for the state.

Resembling beavers and growing up to 3 feet long with bright orange teeth, Nutria are known to carry parasites and tapeworms, among other nasty things ... which means their pee and poop can then contaminate drinking water supplies.

Another problem Nutria pose ... destroying native plants, crops and wetland areas ... and weakening levies.

The swamp rats originally came to the United States from South America in 1889, when they were traded for their fur ... but now they're one of our country's invasive species, and their presence in California is causing officials to ring the alarm.