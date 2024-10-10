Prime Day Deals: Khloe Kardashian's Top Picks

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Khloé Kardashian has got you covered with savings on her personal faves for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days 2024 .

The reality star loaded up her Amazon storefront with items that she uses on the daily ... and while the two-day sale may technically be over, the deals on these products are still live!

From fans and vacuums to an espresso machine that makes barista quality beverages, here's what Khloé recommends from the big sale.

Clean up messes on-the-go with the Shark WANDVAC Cordless Hand Vacuum .

This vacuum may be small and lightweight but its high-speed, brushless motor delivers unbelievable suction power. Its advanced filtration technology captures dust and large debris, whether it's in the crevices of your couch or on the floor of your car.

When you're done, simply empty debris with the single touch of a button and then return it to the sleek charging dock so it's always ready to go when you need it.

For bigger jobs, consider the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Stick Vacuum .

This lightweight device can clean your whole home on one charge with up to 40 minutes of runtime. Its HEPA filter captures and traps over 99.97% of dust and allergens -- sealing them away so there's no worry about dust clouds or spreading dirt into the air you breathe.

One five star reviewer wrote: "I love this vacuum! It is lightweight, has great suction, knows how to adjust from a bare floor to a carpeted floor. Best of all, it empties itself when put back on the charger. I only have to dump the master catch-all every so often as opposed to every time I used the vacuum like with prior vacuums. I recommend this highly."

Skip the line at Erewhon because the Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus will make your daily healthy smoothie routine super quick and easy.

This compact personal blender makes it simple to craft delicious frozen drinks as well as juices, soups and shakes. Although this device may be small and lightweight, it packs the punch of all other Ninja blenders with a 900-peak-watt motor base. It can easily crush ice and break down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient rich extractions.

"This blends so well and really fast! Only a few seconds & it was completely done. Just popped then sip lid on & rinsed off the blade and took it with me on my drive to work. Took me about 5 mins to make in total, so worth it," one happy customer wrote.

Keep cool all year round with the Dreo Air Circulator PolyFan .

Enjoy powerful, refreshing air circulation in any room with this multifunctional floor fan which features 8 unique wind speeds and 3 powerful modes -- adapting to all of your temperature needs. It's also capable of 120˚ of simultaneous vertical and horizontal oscillation, ensuring that every inch of your room is reached.

This device can also be paired with an AC to make your room even cooler or a humidifier to spread moisture evenly. Then, for those months when it gets a bit more chilly, you can pair it with a space heater to efficiently warm up your entire room.

The Ninja Foodi Power Mixer System Hand Blender can do it all.

Hone your culinary skills with this multi functional device that can transform from a high-speed hand mixer to powerful immersion blender. Perfect for all your kitchen mixing and blending needs, its 750-peak-watt motor can power through tough ingredients to evenly mix cookie dough and blend drinks or soups.

Plus, its built-in pan guard guarantees that you won't scratch your pots and pans during use. Then when you’re done, cleanup is easy with dishwasher-safe parts that store easily in your kitchen drawer.

Elevate your daily cup of coffee with the Breville Barista Express Espresso Machine .

Go from beans to espresso in less than a minute with this professional level machine that delivers third wave specialty coffee right from the comfort of your own home. Use the built-in grinder on demand to guarantee the richest flavors from your beans and then use the precise temperature control to ensure optimal espresso extraction.

Then, try out the powerful steam wand to craft microfoam milk that enhances flavor and helps make the perfect latte or cappuccino -- without ever stepping foot in the coffee shop.

Cool your room while cleaning the air with the Dyson Purifier Cool Fan .

This purifying device uses Air Multiplier technology to draw in distant pollutants and then captures and traps all that dust and other debris. It's fully sealed to HEPA H13 standards, meaning what goes inside, will stay inside. Then it projects 76 gallons of clean, cool air per second throughout your room.

One five star reviewer wrote: "This is a typical, very high-quality Dyson product. Easy to use, whisper quiet, effectively moves the air around the room, making a difference over just a ceiling fan. Highly recommend."

Never run out of ice again with the Silonn Countertop Ice Maker .

Throw out those old fashioned, flimsy ice cube trays that are never filled when you need them and take up valuable freezer storage. This countertop ice maker offers up to 44 lbs. of ice per day -- and can rapidly produce 24 ice cubes in just 13 minutes. Plus, you can customize the style of ice and thickness you prefer.

As an added bonus, the machine has a self cleaning feature, guaranteeing you will always have odor free, crystal-clear cubes.

Customize your morning coffee with any of your favorite specialty beans thanks to the KitchenAid Blade Coffee Grinder .

With the touch of a button, begin grinding and simply release to stop. This lightweight device features a removable 4 oz. stainless steel bowl with measurement markings so you know the exact quantity of coffee beans needed to your desired amount of coffee.

One happy customer wrote: "This coffee grinder is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to grinding beans to perfection. The stainless steel blade effortlessly cuts through even the toughest beans, resulting in a consistent grind every time. Whether I'm brewing espresso, pour-over, or French press coffee, I can always count on this grinder to deliver the perfect grind size for my preferred brewing method."