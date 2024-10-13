Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
Hidden behind this drastically altered photo is a famous musician and fashionisto about to get you all up in your feels. He's been known to turn around in his big red chair, but by the hair of your chinny chinny chin, can you guess who the celeb is behind this scrambled snap?
His fashion looks may make you happy, but perhaps his fans are even more stoked for his new musical documentary which dropped earlier this weekend. He's produced songs for some of music's hottest stars like Snoop Dogg and Britney Spears.
Piece By Piece, can you namedrop the unknown celebrity?