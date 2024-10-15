Sexy Halloween Costumes for Men

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Who says Halloween costumes have to be scary?

Ditch the fangs and gore for a more revealing fit this year from Spirit Halloween. From a scantily clad fireman to a sultry sailor that will make you want to ship out to sea, Spirit Halloween also has the guys covered when it comes to choosing sexy over spooky this season.

Send temperatures rising in this sexy Fireman costume.

Spirit's Adult Fireman Fever Costume is just what you need to crank up the heat this Halloween. This sexy outfit includes a zip-up jumpsuit with mesh details, a harness and a fireman's helmet, transforming you into the hottest hero in town!

All that's needed are a pair of boots and you'll be ready to put out any fires that arise.

Head out to sea in this sexy Sailor costume.

This costume comes complete with a white vest that features gold button details and a navy blue stripe. In addition to the vest, a matching navy blue scarf is also included, along with the accessory to that completes this look -- a sailor's sat.

Pants and shoes, however, are not included, allowing you to have fun with the bottom half of your look.

This form-fitting nautical ensemble is sure to have you diving into boatloads of fun this Halloween.

You'll be in charge of the law in this Reno 911-inspired Cop costume.

Bring the party to a halt when you show up in this arresting short shorts and shirt combo. Featuring a realistic gold star badge and mirrored glasses, you'll be looking like the real deal.

This costume features a tan shirt with gold button details and a green police department seal on the sleeve. It also comes with matching tan shorts, a belt, sunglasses and a gold sergeant's badge.

It might be a crime to look this sexy, but with this costume, you'll authority to do so!

Show off what you're working with in this God Of Wine costume.

Featuring a stylish cape and bottoms, this God of Wine costume comes complete with a gauntlet and headband accessories so you'll not only look like a god, you'll feel like one too.

Grab some gladiator sandals and you'll be ready to play the part of an ancient Roman god who loves the taste of sweet, sweet wine.

This School Nerd costume is definitely not something you'd see roaming the hallways back in your high school days.

This smoking hot outfit turns the trope of "school nerd" on its head with short-shorts, suspenders and a tie, providing everything you need to get an A+ on the fashion test.

A shirt is optional for this look, giving you the option to take the sexy up a notch. Bring some extra flare to the look with a pair of white sneakers and some taped up nerdy glasses and you're ready for class.

Look red hot as the big man downstairs in this Adult Lucifer Desire Devil Costume.

The revealing look comes with a hooded harness with horns attached, as well as a zip-up pair of matching trunks.

Accessorize the costume by adding your own pitchfork, wings or face prosthetics -- sold seprately -- to take it to the the next level.

Women aren't the only ones who can dress as Playboy Bunnies for Halloween, thanks to this Tuxedo Bunny getup.

Consisting of a tuxedo vest, shorts, ears, tail, cuffs and bowtie, this costume is officially licensed from Playboy and is the perfect mix of class and, well, you know.

"It fit well, I got all of the girls while wearing this costume," read one five-star review, which also called it an "absolute steal for the price."

Have admirers howling in this Werewolf costume.

Transform into a creature of the night in a flash, without the need for a full moon, by popping on this hooded vest with ears, gloves and tail. Short shorts sold separately.

Add an extra layer to the costume by picking up some fangs and matching hairy feet and get ready for one wild night!

Shiver some timbers in this sexy Pirate costume.

You'll have everyone admiring your booty when you rock this getup's black and white striped shorts, bandana, vest, sash and belt. The costume also comes with a sword, primed for swashbuckling action.

"This is a great costume for the Sexy Pirate in you," exclaimed one happy customer, who said the look was "a great hit" at their Halloween party.

Get ready to serve ... or live your Survivor music video fantasy ... in a sexy Army Man costume.

Be the drill sergeant of everyone's dreams in black mesh top, army shorts and matching hat this Halloween.

You can finish the look with Army boots and ammo, both sold separately ... and have everyone standing at attention when you walk in the room!