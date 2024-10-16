W. Kamau Bell Praises Inmate Talent at San Quentin Film Festival

Play video content TMZ.com

W. Kamau Bell is applauding the filmmakers who participated in the first major film festival held at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center ... revealing there's some budding talent within the institution's walls.

We caught up with the comedian and TV host on "TMZ Live" Wednesday, where he shared insight into how the star-studded festival came to be ... and teased what could be in store for the participating prisoners.

As Bell put it ... the festival came about after WKB visited California's oldest prison -- formerly known as San Quentin State Prison -- for an episode of "United Shades of America," where he met writer and former inmate Rahsaan Thomas ... who went on to co-found the festival after staying in touch.

Per Bell, there are lots of artists who come and volunteer to work with the inmates ... which is how they've been "trained by great filmmakers" to undertake their own projects.

However, since they're unable to hire outside actors, Bell noted many of the incarcerated participants make documentaries about their time in San Quentin ... but not the typical prison docs you see on TV.

He added ... "Remember, there are more Black men in therapy by percentage in San Quentin then there are Black men in therapy on the outside. So, these are very self-actualized sensitive human beings, who are smart and hard-working."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The festival took place last week and saw notable celebrity attendees, including Kerry Washington and comedian Jerry Seinfeld.