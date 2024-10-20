SeaWorld Killer Whale Poops, Splashes Crowd with Filthy Water

But They Also Splash It On the Crowd!!!

Ya can't say SeaWorld's orcas don't give a s*** ... 'cause they gave plenty during one of the park's famous shows -- creating a super cringe moment for the internet, and a literally sickening one for unlucky park goers in the front row.

Whale takes a shit at Sea World San Antonio, crowd gets splashed right after pic.twitter.com/vw3kjoG89U — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) October 19, 2024 @DallasTexasTV

Here's the scoop on the poop ... Saturday at SeaWorld San Antonio, one of the orcas, AKA killer whales, was diving when it very noticeably dropped a deuce near the surface and -- this is important -- RIGHT on the edge of the tank.

It might not have been a big deal, except the massive whale swam back around to flip it's tail and splash a wave of brown water onto the crowd down in front.

Normally, SeaWorld's faithful love getting soaked by the orcas and dolphins as they perform tricks ... but, this was a painfully different situation.

As one guest in the splash zone put it, “We expected to get wet sitting so close, but not like that. It smelled awful, and people were gagging.”

Not shockingly, video of the filthy encounter has gone viral, and SeaWorld is in cleanup mode -- saying the visitors who got crapped on were taken to a decontamination area where they got soap, bottled water and towels. As for clean clothes ... they could buy some in the gift store. Generous!

Officially, SeaWorld says, "We regret this unfortunate event and are taking every step to ensure the safety and comfort of our guests. Our team followed established protocols to minimize health risks and will review our procedures to prevent this from happening again."