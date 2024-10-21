College Admissions Scandal Mastermind Rick Singer Says Parents Still Contact Him

Play video content ABC

Rick Singer is owning up to his role as the mastermind behind the notorious "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal ... but he’s already back to advising wannabe students while serving his sentence.

The controversial figure, serving the rest of his 3.5-year prison sentence in a California halfway house, told 'GMA' that even right after the scandal broke -- when it was revealed he was helping rich kids pay for special admission into elite colleges -- desperate parents were still flooding him with requests to pull the same strings for their own children.

Rick made it clear that after his prison sentence is complete, he’s confident he can legally kick-start his business again, helping students get into colleges or enter the workforce -- especially since he’s already doing it right now.

When it comes to the crimes he was charged with, Rick admitted he was 100% in the wrong. But when asked about the fairness of scoring someone a spot on a university's sports team through unethical means -- while hardworking students get left in the dust -- he showed little remorse, shrugging it off and saying it’s all up to the university's coach.