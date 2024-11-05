Celebs Rock The Vote For The 2024 Election!
Hollywood's flocking to the ballots for the 2024 election and flaunting their "I Voted" pride all over social media!
From Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively to Katy Perry and Michelle Obama ... these stars are takin' it to the polls!
Reese Witherspoon hit the gram with a smizing selfie, showin' off her sticker with pride ...
Jennifer Aniston displayed her badge of honor, and her fellow citizen Olivia Rodrigo followed suit with a thumbs up!
And Sterling K. Brown did the deed and shared a few words to his followers captioned, "Don’t wait if you don’t have to…#LFG 💙🙏🏿"
See who's showin' up to get their decals with our voting gallery ... Hopefully you've got yours too 😜!